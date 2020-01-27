Competition: Crystal Palace Subway

Bromley Council is seeking a design team for a £2.5 million restoration of the Grade II*-listed former Crystal Palace Subway in south London

The multi-disciplinary team selected for the estimated £275,000 contract will design and deliver a major revamp of the abandoned tunnel which once connected the Joseph Paxton-designed 1851 Crystal Palace to a nearby train station.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, aims to transform the subterranean structure which currently features on the Heritage at Risk register into a new cultural venue to boost local tourism. The subway originally served the Crystal Palace (High Level) railway station which closed in 1954, 18 years after the exhibition centre burned down.

According to the brief: ‘Bromley Council is seeking to appoint a conservation architect-led multidisciplinary team with experience in managing the restoration of listed historic structures to repair, restore and conserve Crystal Palace Subway, with the ultimate aim of, in the future, transforming the Grade II* building into a commercially viable cultural events venue.

‘The overall aim of this project is limited to restoring the building, in line with recommendations made by Donald Insall in 2014, and removing the structure from the Heritage at Risk Register. The delivery of this project will enable the Council to re-open the Subway to the public. The Subway then has the potential in the future to become a new cultural destination supporting tourism in South London.’

Located beneath the busy A212 road, the subway is the last surviving element of the Crystal Palace (High Level) railway station which once connected the Victorian landmark of the Crystal Palace to central London. Originally built in Hyde Park before being relocated to suburban Sydenham in 1854 – the Crystal Palace was destroyed by fire in 1936 resulting in a drastic reduction in rail traffic.

The train station was closed and later redeveloped for housing leaving the subway intact beneath the roadway. Following an ongoing campaign for its restoration by the Friends of Crystal Palace Subway, the latest project aims to transform the listed structure and create into a new cultural destination for south London.

The winning team will deliver the project from RIBA Stage 0 through to completion. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on price and 40 per cent on quality.

The deadline for applications is 28 February.



