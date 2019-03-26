Competition: Crossroads pavilions, Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council has launched an international contest for a £36,000 series of pop-up pavilions as part of the city’s inaugural Festival of Creative Urban Living

The competition invites artists, creatives, architects, designers and performers to draw up proposals for three temporary structures on Midsummer Boulevard East in the city centre.

Proposals must respond to the theme of the biennial festival, which is this year curated by German experimental architectural practice Raumlabor Berlin and focuses on ‘The Built, The Unbuilt and The Unbuildable’. Winners will receive a £3,000 fee each to construct their scheme in time for the festival which runs from 26 September to 13 October.

Then council says the festival’s theme is aimed at ‘encouraging a debate and dialogue around the founding design principles of Milton Keynes, whilst exploring and challenging the city’s future design’.

Milton Keynes is a major new town of around 230,000 inhabitants, around 72km north-west of central London.

At the start of this year, an international contest was launched for a landmark new £188 million vocational and STEM university in Milton Keynes. Key cultural schemes within the city include 6a’s overhaul of the MK Gallery and the MK Menhir by Sam Jacob Studio.

The new biennial festival is part of the city’s bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023. The event will aim to promote discussion about Milton Keynes original design principles and the shape of future development in the area.

The latest contest focuses on delivering three temporary structures which will serve as a hub for the festival on Midsummer Boulevard East – an area earmarked for major regeneration within the city.

Submissions should include a CV, a maximum of two A3-sized display boards featuring images and text, and a maximum of two A4 documents detailing references.

Judges include Jan Liesegang and Benjamin Foerster Baldenius of Raumlabor Berlin; Nick Green from ON/OFF Architects; Barbara Kaucky of Erect Architects; Simon Wright, public programmes curator at the MK Gallery; and local artist Caroline Devine.

The deadline for applications is 24 April.

