Competition: Coziness Valley, Murmansk

The City of Murmansk has launched an open international contest to rethink a 24 hectare portion of its popular Coziness Valley park

The two-stage competition seeks proposals to upgrade an underused part of the larger city centre open space which is used for a variety of recreational activities including winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and alpine skiing during the snowy half of the year.

The call for concepts is divided into two categories with the first open to professional teams with more than three years of architectural experience and the second open to student teams with less than three years of experience. The winning team will deliver the project which aims to create warm and friendly environment for visitors to the World’s largest city in the Arctic circle.

According to the brief: ‘The Coziness Valley complex is almost equally active both in winter and summer. In the summertime passive outdoor recreation is more popular, while in winter there are opportunities for outdoor activities for both adults and children (skiing, ice skating, alpine skiing, etc.).

‘However, Murmansk residents themselves point out the lack of such public spaces, particularly outside the old city centre. As the main problems, residents highlight the state of the city lighting and road surfaces. It is worth noting that artificial lighting plays a significant role due to the almost complete absence of sunlight during winters in Murmansk.’

Murmansk is a port city located above the Arctic Circle in North Western Russia. The settlement stretches for 20km along the Kola Bay on the Barents Sea and is covered in snow for around 210 days a year. The population has gradually declined from around 470,000 during the Cold War to 300,000 today.

The latest competition aims to identify a range of solutions to upgrade part of the Coziness Valley recreational park which is a popular attraction within the strategic port city, known as Russia’s ‘fish capital’ due to large fish processing and ship-repair facilities.

Key aims include upgrading walking facilities and street lighting within the open space which is currently used for ‘walking, jogging, dog walking and just

relaxing with family.’ Proposals which revitalise the park so it can better meet the needs of local residents and respond to the city’s unique climate are encouraged.

The overall winners of the student and professional categories, to be announced on 7 October, will receive prizes worth £5,750 (₽500k RUB) and £23,000 (₽2 million RUB) respectively. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place entries and honourable mentions in both categories.

The registration deadline is 10 September and submissions must be completed by 25 September.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email:

Tel: +7 921 034 47 07