Competition: Cork University Business School

University College Cork (UCC) is seeking an architect to design a home for its business school in heart of the south of Ireland city

The team selected for the estimated €4.1 million contract will design and deliver a 17,000m² business school on a waterfront site, formerly a builders’ yard, which was purchased by the university for €17.25 million in April.

The project will bring together the school – which is currently spread across the city – in a single location capable of hosting 225 staff and 4,500 students. The team will also draw up a masterplan for delivering additional educational and other accommodation on the wider 0.59ha site.

In its brief, the university says: ‘This sustainable landmark structure will initially accommodate 4,500 students and 225 faculty and will be one of Ireland’s largest academic buildings. It will feature innovative and flexible learning spaces and specialist research centres, along with an innovation hub and public spaces for business events. It will represent the very best in business education standards, catering for the needs of future generations of students from Ireland and beyond.

‘We wish to develop a Business School building with capacity for future growth that will serve future generations of business students. Given the rapid development of technology and the changing face of third-level education, we wish to develop a building that will be fit for purpose today with flexible, interactive and creative teaching spaces and will also be sufficiently adaptable to serve future generations of students.’

The university, in the south-west of Ireland, was founded in 1845 and has around 18,000 students and 760 staff. Over the last 10 years, it has invested more than €500 million in regenerating and upgrading its 295,000m² estate.

The city centre site which already has planning permission for a large five-storey office complex. The scheme will feature teaching areas, laboratories, research spaces, meeting rooms, offices, and collaborative zones.

In 2018, Scott Talon Walker was selected for a £16 million regeneration of UCC’s Kane Science Building. That scheme will deliver an internal upgrade of the landmark 11,844m2 complex which hosts the university’s computer centre and chemistry and physics laboratories.

A competition-winning student hub by O’Donnell + Tuomey – which also designed the university’s 2005 Stirling Prize-shortlisted Louis Glucksman Gallery – is due to complete at UCC early this year.

ABK submitted a planning application for 4,100m² business incubator for UCC on the 60ha suburban Cork Science and Innovation Park five years ago.

Bids for the latest project will be evaluated 30 per cent on cost, 35 per cent on project methodology, 20 per cent on project team, and 15 per cent on project resourcing. The deadline for applications is midday, 31 January. The scheme is scheduled to complete in 2024.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Capital Projects Office

University College Cork

6 Elderwood

College Rd

Cork

Ireland

Email: cpot@ucc.ie

Tel: +353 214903635