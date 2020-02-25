Competition: Cool Abu Dhabi Challenge

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched an international contest for ideas to tackle climate change featuring a $100,000 prize fund

The Cool Abu Dhabi Challenge invites designers, architects, engineers, landscape architects, students and artists to submit ‘original and innovative’ concepts to combat the situation whereby dense urban development creates artificial conditions where temperatures are far higher than background air temperature.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of passive and mechanical solutions to this ‘urban heat island effect’ which limits the ability of residents to live active and healthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates’ second largest city. The competition is part of series of measures by the city government to mitigate the impact of climate change and enhance wellness.

According to the brief: ‘For an extreme climate such as Abu Dhabi’s, the harsh conditions felt across significant months of the year certainly reduce the feasibility of such external activities taking place. It restricts peoples’ choices and impacts subsequent health outcomes.

‘Due to the urban heat island effect, the city centre of Abu Dhabi is estimated to be several degrees celsius warmer than the surrounding natural environment. Solar absorption and re-radiation from the surrounding context, including swaths of asphalt parking, existing surface materials, the heat released by automobiles as well as the anthropogenic heat released by cooling the buildings, and lack of air movement result in felt temperatures being much higher than the prevalent air temperature.’

Abu Dhabi is the capital of UAE and is well-known for major cultural landmarks such as Jean Nouvel’s Louvre Abu Dhabi, Foster + Partners’ Masdar Institute, and the under-construction Guggenheim Abu Dhabi by Frank Gehry.

In recent decades the oil-rich settlement overlooking the Persian Gulf has witnessed a surge in large-scale development focussing largely on energy-intensive residential, commercial and vehicular infrastructure.

As a result, urban areas in Abu Dhabi are often significantly hotter than background air temperature and during the summer from April to October the oppressive heat means many residents avoid outdoor activity during the day.

The latest competition aims to tackle the city’s ‘urban heat island effect’ by identifying design interventions and material scientific innovations which could enhance human comfort and create conditions which promote wellness and reduce energy demands.

Proposals must focus on a hypothetical site surrounded by several 15-storey buildings within downtown Abu Dhabi and should introduce new aesthetics which encourage people to use the public space. Applications should include a 500-word summary, two A0-sized display boards, a ten-page A4-size brochure and a two-minute video.

Judges include Barbara Romer of New York-based Studio Romer, Rob Cooke of BuroHappold, John Fernandez from MIT, and Iyad Alaska of OMA. Ten winners, to be announced in June, will share a USD $100,000 prize fund and be invited to present their concepts to local policy makers.

The deadline for applications is 12 May.

