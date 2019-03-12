Competition: Connecting Pomeroy

Mid Ulster District Council is recruiting a design team for a £4.5 million raft of cultural and community upgrades across Pomeroy, Northern Ireland

The architect-led integrated consultancy team chosen for the estimated £300,000 contract will design and deliver a new £1.6 million visitor centre on the 1,200m² site of a former forestry school on the fringes of the County Tyrone village.

The Connecting Pomeroy project, planned to completed in 2021, will also create a new £500,000 ‘Magical Forest Walk’ and adventure playground, a new £450,000 community hall for the local Church of Ireland, a £120,000 multi use games area at Pomeroy’s Presbyterian Church, a £480,000 recreational block for the village’s Gaelic Athletic Club, and £800,000 worth of public realm upgrades.

According to the brief: ‘The commission is for the appointment of an architect-led integrated consultancy team (ICT) to prepare, develop and project manage the delivery of the Connecting Pomeroy schemes including all aspects of the RIBA 2013 plan of work from Stages 0-7.

‘The project involves a range of works including the development of Pomeroy Forest, both forest access and creative development and new community and forest user building, development of community facilities, and the upgrade of Pomeroy’s public realm.’

Pomeroy is a small hilltop village of around 600 inhabitants located around 14 km from Cookstown and Dungannon. The settlement, founded in the seventeenth century, is bordered by a large forest which once surrounded the now-demolished Pomeroy House.

The latest project aims to upgrade cultural and community facilities throughout the village including delivering a new two-storey, multi-purpose visitor centre and external picnic area on the site of a disused forestry school.

Other upgrades will include an interactive storybook adventure trail; a new sports pitch; a two storey gym, viewing platform and changing block for the local athletics club; and enhancements to footpaths, street lighting and planting throughout the village.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 3pm on 5 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Procurement Section

Mid Ulster District Council

Dungannon Office Circular Road

Dungannon

BT71 6DT

Tel: +44 3000132132

Email: tenders@midulstercouncil.org