Competition: Connected Retail London

Transport for London (TfL) has announced an open ideas contest for new approaches to retail across its 2,000-unit estate

The competition invites retailers to propose innovative, technological and scalable concepts for new retail spaces suitable for busy environments on the network which hosts more than 31 million passenger journeys every day.

The call for ideas aims to generate new approaches to retailing which could be rolled out across TfL’s 2,023-hectare portfolio of commercial spaces. The overall winner will receive a free retail space for a year to trial out their concept.

According to the brief: ‘Connected retail London is a competition supported by TfL which challenges businesses to come up with an innovative and technological concept that will reimagine the use of physical space in retail and deliver a unique experience for customers who travel using the transport network every day.

‘The competition offers the winner the chance to pilot and test out their innovative concept as TfL will provide them with a retail unit on its estate for a year with the value of up to £100k as the prize.’

TfL is a local government body – chaired by the Mayor of London – with responsibility for the capitals principal road and rail networks including the London Underground, London Overground, and Docklands Light Railway. It has a £11.5 billion annual budget.

TfL owns around 2,000 retail units across its estate with premises located both outside and inside stations with some behind the gate line. The latest project aims to encourage ‘market innovators’ to introduce new retail solutions to the network.

Shortlisted teams will be announced on 12 July and invited to attend interviews in July and August. The overall winner – to be announced in September – will receive a free retail unit for a year worth around £100,000.

Bids will be evaluated 30 per cent on innovation and approach, 30 per cent on deliverability and project management, 20 per cent on team composition, and 20 per cent on financials and scalability.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 21 June.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: innovation@tfl.gov.uk