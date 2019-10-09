Competition: Connected consultants framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of new-build and regeneration projects with the major London housing provider.

The framework is divided into three lots covering architecture, worth £7.5 million in fees; employer’s agents, worth £9 million; and clerk of works services, worth £1.8. A range of projects valued at a total of around £450 million is expected to be procured through the framework over its lifetime.

According to the brief: ‘Connected wishes to establish a three-lot consultancy framework of architects, employer’s agents (including project managers and cost consultants) and clerk of works to provide construction consultancy services during its c.£450 million, four-year development programme.

‘Connected focuses primarily on new build accommodation for private rent, private sale, intermediate, shared ownership and affordable rent through both Connected-led and Section 106 schemes. They also deliver regeneration schemes. Connected produce new homes using a variety of procurement routes including works contracts, development agreements and joint ventures.’

The Connected Partnership is a collaboration between the established west and north London housing associations Octavia Housing, Origin Housing and Shepherd’s Bush Housing Group. Last year it was named a ‘strategic partner’ with the Greater London Authority.

Recent projects include the 78-unit Bourbon Lane housing (pictured) by Cartwright Pickard for Octavia Housing and the £25 million Watermill Lane regeneration by PCKO for Origin Housing.

The latest framework is likely to see around £200 million spent directly on Connected Partnership projects and around £150 million on schemes relating to Section 106 agreements. External framework users are also expected to account for around £100 million worth of schemes.

Developments are likely to range in value from £4.5 million to £15 million in total. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 5 November.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Octavia Housing (on behalf of The Connected Partnership)

Octavia Housing

Emily House

202-208 Kensal Road

London

W10 5BN

Tel: +44 2070619000

Email: jerusha.myles@curriebrown.com