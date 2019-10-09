Competition: Connected consultants framework

The Connected Partnership is launching a new £18.3 million construction consultancy services framework
Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of new-build and regeneration projects with the major London housing provider.
The framework is divided into three lots covering architecture, worth £7.5 million in fees; employer’s agents, worth £9 million; and clerk of works services, worth £1.8. A range of projects valued at a total of around £450 million is expected to be procured through the framework over its lifetime.
According to the brief: ‘Connected wishes to establish a three-lot consultancy framework of architects, employer’s agents (including project managers and cost consultants) and clerk of works to provide construction consultancy services during its c.£450 million, four-year development programme.
‘Connected focuses primarily on new build accommodation for private rent, private sale, intermediate, shared ownership and affordable rent through both Connected-led and Section 106 schemes. They also deliver regeneration schemes. Connected produce new homes using a variety of procurement routes including works contracts, development agreements and joint ventures.’
The Connected Partnership is a collaboration between the established west and north London housing associations Octavia Housing, Origin Housing and Shepherd’s Bush Housing Group. Last year it was named a ‘strategic partner’ with the Greater London Authority.
Recent projects include the 78-unit Bourbon Lane housing (pictured) by Cartwright Pickard for Octavia Housing and the £25 million Watermill Lane regeneration by PCKO for Origin Housing.
The latest framework is likely to see around £200 million spent directly on Connected Partnership projects and around £150 million on schemes relating to Section 106 agreements. External framework users are also expected to account for around £100 million worth of schemes.
Developments are likely to range in value from £4.5 million to £15 million in total. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 5 November.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Octavia Housing (on behalf of The Connected Partnership)
Octavia Housing
Emily House
202-208 Kensal Road
London
W10 5BN
Tel: +44 2070619000
Email: jerusha.myles@curriebrown.com
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.