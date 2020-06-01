Competition: Comprehensive Transplant Centre, Cluj-Napoca

An open international contest has been announced for a pioneering new €67 million transplant facility in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

The single-stage competition invites architects to draw up proposals for a landmark new 40,500m² medical centre specialising in heart, lung, liver and kidney transplants which will be constructed as part of the city’s university hospital complex.

The call for concepts is organised by the Order of Architects in Romania and supported by the Transylvania Branch of the Order of Architects in Romania and Cluj County Council. The overall winner will receive a €4.25 million design contract.

According to the brief: ‘The competition seeks to select the best design solution for a comprehensive transplant cCentre, located in the central area of Cluj-Napoca Municipality, within the university hospital complex. The comprehensive transplant centre will be part of the structure of the Cluj County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

‘The project has a strong innovative character, aiming to design and execute the first transplant centre in the country that accommodates all the necessary facilities for four types of transplant: heart transplant, lung transplant, liver transplant and kidney transplant. The project of the comprehensive transplant centre aims to provide an example of good practices both in terms of medical architecture and with regard to the insertion of a volume of contemporary architecture in a historical, heterogeneous site.’

Located around 324km from Bucharest on the banks of Someșul Mic River, Cluj-Napoca is a historic city and the unofficial capital of Transylvania. The new competition, which will be run in accordance with UNESCO and UIA regulations, comes a year after Brussels-based Metapolis Architects won an earlier contest to rethink the Cetățuia Hill public park in Cluj-Napoca.

The 157,000m² project – backed by Cluj-Napoca Municipality – aims to boost the number of tourists and residents visiting the park by providing new cultural, educational and recreational facilities and improving connections to the wider city.

The latest project will create a new single facility where patients requiring different kinds of organ transplant can receive specialist treatment in a modern high-quality environment. The winning scheme will be constructed on a large vacant site on Victor Babeș Street and BP Haşdeu Street next to the main university hospital campus.

The competition language is English and submissions should include five A0-sized display boards featuring images and text and a financial proposal. Judges will include Oana Gavriliu, architect associate at BDP in London; Austrian architect Peter Jaksch; and Stefan Balici, director general of the National Institute of Heritage of Romania.

The overall winner – to be announced on 7 September – will receive a €4.25 million design contract while a second prize of €60,000, third prize of €30,000 and two additional honourable mentions worth €5,000 each will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 4pm local time on 28 August.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information