Competition: Colchester wayfinding

Colchester Borough Council is seeking a designer for a wayfinding strategy to boost pedestrian connections in the historic Essex market town

The local authority has set aside around £20,000 for a feasibility study exploring options to increase walking routes between the town centre, Hythe Railway Station and the suburban University of Essex campus.

The project aims to deliver new trails which demonstrate ‘innovation, creativity, attractiveness’ to students while also enhancing Colchester’s historic context. The winning team will receive an additional fee to deliver the improvements once the council has selected a preferred option.

In its brief, the council says it has ‘a policy to encourage walking in the borough as a sustainable mode of travel. The university wayfinding study will look at how the various university accommodations can be linked to the university and other attractions to encourage more journeys to be made on foot. This initiative is also in line with the aims of the Colchester Travel Plan Club of which the University of Essex is a member.

‘The university is expected to experience major growth in the next decade and this project forms part of the council’s contribution in support of the university in its growth agenda and encouraging sustainable travel for all their students and staff.’

Colchester was founded by the Romans and is thought to be Britain’s oldest recorded town. It is popular with commuters and experienced a 9.5 per cent increase in population between 2011 to 2017.

The local authority has ambitious plans to deliver 43,000 homes in new garden communities over the next 50 years. The council, which recently declared a climate emergency, is also keen to reduce congestion and promote sustainable forms of transport.

The University of Essex is located on the Wivenhoe Park suburban campus, around 3km from the town centre. It includes iconic Brutalist structures such as the Albert Sloman Library (pictured) and The Hexagon, by architect Kenneth Capon.

Proposed wayfinding solutions will be expected to minimise carbon emissions in ‘production, transportation and installation’ with the use of recycled materials and local artists preferred.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on technical score, and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 3 December.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Alison Shaw

Colchester Borough Council

Rowan House

33 Sheepen Road

Colchester

CO3 3WG

Tel: 01206508637

Email: