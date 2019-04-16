Competition: Cocks Crescent co-design, New Malden

The Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames is recruiting a co-design consultant for its Cocks Crescent regeneration

The appointed team will work with local stakeholders to develop proposals for the prominent site in the centre of New Malden, south west London which currently hosts a supermarket, offices, leisure centre and car park.

The project aims to engage community members in the design of a comprehensive regeneration of the site which is located a short distance from New Malden train station. The commission follows a report by campaign group Create Streets recommending a co-design approach.

According to the brief: ‘Cocks Crescent is a key place-making opportunity with the potential to add significantly to the vitality and viability of New Malden District Centre. While the Cocks Crescent supplementary planning document (SPD), 2017, sets out to guide the redevelopment of Cocks Crescent with the goal of achieving comprehensive regeneration of the site and delivering maximum community benefit, there is a commitment from the council that it will engage with the community in a process of co-design to help shape the next stages of the process of development.

‘The need for this activity was further highlighted by the Situation Analysis undertaken by Create Streets (2019), which set out the options the council should consider, in light of work undertaken with the community to date. In response to that review the council has developed a high-level co-design strategy to run across the duration of the project. This commission will seek a partner to help develop the methodology for the initial stage of the co-design process and to deliver the actions identified.’

New Malden is a suburban settlement on the outskirts of historic Kingston located around 15.1 km west of central London. Cocks Crescent is large development site located around 400 metres south of New Malden station.

The plot currently hosts a leisure centre featuring a gym and swimming pool, a super market, offices, and a car park. The area has been earmarked for residential-led regeneration by the council which expects the population of the borough to increase by 30 percent by 2036.

The local authority’s 2017 SPD for the site recommended a mix of uses along with a new leisure centre incorporating a 25-metre swimming pool.

The deadline for applications is 3 May.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sam Colyer

The Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Guildhall

Kingston

KT1 1EU

Email: sam.colyer@kingston.gov.uk

Tel: 020 8547 5522