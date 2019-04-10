Competition: Cloudesley Centre, Islington

The London Diocesan Fund is recruiting a design team for a £6.5 million revamp of the Grade II*-listed Cloudesley Centre in Islington

The architect-led multi-disciplinary team chosen for the estimated £850,000 contract will restore and reconfigure the Charles Barry-designed 1829 church, which was deconsecrated in the 1970s and is now on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

The phased project, planned to complete in 2022, will transform the landmark building into a new open plan office space and community facility for a charitable organisation. A new café, toilets, meeting spaces and ossuary within the crypt may be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘The church is Grade II*-listed, is within the Barnsbury Conservation Area and remains the architectural focus of the square. The building has been on the Heritage at Risk Register for more than fifteen years, and is classed as category ‘A’, meaning risk of immediate loss.

‘The purpose of the project is to repair and re-use a significant heritage asset; to ensure the sustainability of the project with income generating uses; and to deliver a programme of community uses and support.’

Located in Cloudesley Square close to Angel’s Business Design Centre, the Grade II*-listed former Holy Trinity Church was built on land donated by Tudor yeoman Richard Cloudesley in the early 17th century.

The Tudor Gothic-style building – thought to be based on Kings College Chapel, Cambridge – was vacated by its former tenants last year and is now in need of urgent repair.

The latest project will restore the historic structure and reconfigure its interior spaces to provide new office space and community facilities for a charity.

The deadline for applications is 3pm on 2 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

London Diocesan Fund

36 Causton Street

Westminster

London

SW1P 4AU

Tel: +44 2079321100

Email: reception@london.anglican.org

Fax: +44 2079321110