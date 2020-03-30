Unsupported browser

Competition: Clay Cross Town Fund Investment Plan

30 March, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

North East Derbyshire District Council is seeking a consultant for a major transformation of Clay Cross town centre

The winning team will create a ‘comprehensive and ambitious’ regeneration strategy for the former industrial and mining town, which is shortlisted to benefit from the government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund investment programme and preparing its next round bid.

The study will identify evidence to support a range of potential developments across the settlement which respond to its changing demographics while also presenting an overall vision for the town which complements emerging local economic strategies. Proposals will be expected to support the government’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions across the UK by 2050.

In its brief, the council says it is developing ‘a comprehensive and ambitious transformation strategy’ for the town and is seeking ‘a fresh and innovative approach to placemaking and regeneration.

‘The vision for Clay Cross is to become a 21st-century town, moving on from its industrial legacy whilst valuing and preserving its heritage, transformed into a centre for learning, research and climate change innovation.’

Clay Cross is  8km south of Chesterfield and has a population of around 9,000. The area was among more than 100 locations shortlisted for cash support through the £3.6 billion Towns Fund last September.

The team selected for the council’s commission will consult with local stakeholders and consider existing local policy frameworks before drawing up an overall vision for Clay Cross which can be used in the next round of bidding for funding.

Key proposals include boosting local further education provision with new educational infrastructure, delivering a digital infrastructure plan to support local businesses, creating an ‘active environment’ linked to upgrades at Sharley Park Leisure Centre and developing new commercial office space focused upon clean growth and low carbon technologies.

The strategy should also consider green cycle routes, a redesign of town centre traffic management and pedestrian movement systems, along with the co-location of public services and the redevelopment of council-owned sites in the central area.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 20 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Cory Walters
North East Derbyshire District Council
2013 Mill Lane
Chesterfield
S42 6NG

Tel: 01246242537
Email: procurementbdc@bolsover.gov.uk 

