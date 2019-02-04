Competition: City of York Council Housing Delivery Programme

The winning multi-disciplinary team will help the council make a reality of its ambitions plans to deliver 600 new market sale, social rent and low-cost ownership homes across eight key sites over the next five years.

The project’s £33 million first phase will see up to 220 residential units delivered on three plots, including the former Burnholme College site, former Askham Bar park and ride and the disused Duncombe Barracks.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The Housing Delivery Programme (HDP) seeks to create balanced and inclusive communities, delivering homes that meet a wide range of housing need. A variety of tenure types will be offered, including market sale, social rent and low-cost home ownership, eg shared ownership.

‘The social rent and low-cost home ownership properties will be distributed throughout developments and be visually indistinct from the market sale properties. The HDP is also keen to explore the potential to provide self-build and community build opportunities.’

Future phases covered by the latest contract include the former Clifton Without School, the former Manor School, the former Woolnough House old people’s home, and Hospital Fields Road.

Plans for an eighth site, the 4.5ha Lowfield Green, have already been developed and the scheme is due to start on site in the spring. Dwelling types for the remaining projects will be agreed on a ‘site-by-site basis’.

Proposals will be expected to cater to a wide range of demographics – such as family homes, apartments, bungalows – and accommodate ‘inter-generational communities’.

The search for a design team comes just weeks after the RIBA has launched an international contest to reconfigure York’s Grade I-listed St Michael le Belfrey Church.

The deadline for applications is midday, 26 February.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Andy Wilcock

City of York Council

West Offices

Station Rise

York

YO1 6GA

Tel: +44 1904552221

Email: andy.wilcock@york.gov.uk