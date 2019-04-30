Competition: City of London School

City of London Corporation is recruiting an architect for the first phase of an ambitious regeneration of its historic school

The team selected for the estimated £120,000 contract will reconfigure the squash courts, dining facilities, and main concourse within the landmark Postmodern complex overlooking the River Thames which has changed little since it first opened in 1986.

The £2.2 million project is the first part of a multi-phase masterplan to deliver an expanded capacity for 1,040 students drawn up by Tim Ronalds Architects earlier this year. Later phases will upgrade the sixth form; administrative area; and computing, music and design technology departments.

According to the brief: ‘The school moved into a new building on its current site in 1986. Facilities have changed little since, while pupil numbers have increased from 750 to 950. Development is now essential to allow the school to grow and thrive - to maintain its success, develop its strengths and attract the best pupils and staff as the school looks to increase pupil numbers to 1,040 in the coming years.

‘The Masterplan warrants an innovative and exciting pipeline of work to capitalise on the high-profile location and site exposure. The scheme needs to improve the building quality, marketability and sustainability which will result in generating increased revenues for the school. This requires innovative design and building solutions that are cost effective yet deliverable considering the school’s timetable, functionality and continual operation.’

Founded by a private Act of Parliament in 1834, City of London School is an independent day school which now hosts around 900 students and 200 employees. The school, which is funded by the City of London Corporation, relocated to its present site close to St Paul’s Cathedral in 1986.

Designed by former student Thomas Meddings, the redbrick complex occupies a prominent site overlooking the River Thames which features a road tunnel through its centre. Despite the construction of a new technology block in 1990 the site has changed little since opening.

The latest masterplan will reconfigure and upgrade facilities within the campus. The £2.2 million first phase will convert an existing lower level squash court and fencing salle into a gym and upper level squash court into an examinations area.

The dining area will meanwhile be improved and a new cafe, tuck shop and satellite catering space created on the school’s concourse. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 24 May.





How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Michael Harrington

City of London Corporation

Guildhall

London

EC2P 2EJ

Email: Michael.Harrington@cityoflondon.gov.uk