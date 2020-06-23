Competition: City of London framework

Teams appointed to the four-year framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the local authority of the Square Mile, which aims to deliver 3,700 new homes over the next 10 years, including 700 new dwellings on its existing social housing estates and a further 3,000 units on other sites elsewhere.

Up to six teams will be selected for each of the four lots, which cover projects with a construction value up to £6 million, projects with values more than £6 million, fit-out schemes, and historic and conservation schemes.

According to the brief: ‘The City occupies and operates accommodation that exceeds over 800 properties. That accommodation includes corporate offices, school, housing, police, income-generating investment property, market and commercial, theatre and concert hall spaces and other individual property assets associated with City Open Spaces and built environment at locations across the wider London region.

‘The City owns and manages several housing estates, most of which are outside the Square Mile. The City has in place a policy to deliver 3,700 new homes over the next 10 years. The City carries out projects associated with its estates and is putting in place a framework for architects to design those projects. This framework is suitable for SMEs who will be able to provide a personal, high quality, adaptable and agile services and have experience of working on similar project types and values.’

The City of London Corporation is the municipal governing body for the UK capital’s historic centre, which is home to several thousand residents and many leading financial institutions. The organisation owns various properties in London and the surrounding region including housing estates such as the 1957 Farquharson and McMorran-designed Lammas Green (pictured) in Sydenham.

The City of London Corporation is mid-way through a range of ambitious projects centred around the creation of a new Culture Mile district which will transform the north-west corner of the Square Mile between Moorgate and Farringdon into a cultural hub over the next 10 to 15 years.

The district will include three major building projects: the transformation of Beech Street; the new Museum of London designed by Stanton Williams and Asif Khan; and the proposed £200-£250 million Centre for Music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

In January, Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown won a pair of competitions to regenerate the City of London Corporation’s Grade II*-listed Smithfield wholesale market complex and surrounding public realm within the Culture Mile area.

Earlier this month, the City of London Corporation launched an innovative design contest calling on practices with revenues under £1.5 million to rehabilitate Finsbury Circus Gardens and Pavilion.

The latest framework will run from 2021 for four years and will cover a variety of other projects. Applicants must hold £10 million of public liability insurance, £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £5 million-£10 million worth of professional indemnity cover.

The deadline for applications is 24 July.

