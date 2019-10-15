Competition: City of Edinburgh Council framework

The City of Edinburgh Council has launched a £150 million construction consultancy services framework with a special lot covering passive house design

The maximum four-year framework will cover a range of projects including housing, residential repairs, primary and secondary schools, council depots, offices, public realm, sports facilities, street lighting and road improvements. A total of 78 consultants will be appointed.

The framework is divided into 13 lots including project management, building surveying, quantity surveying, architecture for schools, residential architecture, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, mechanical and electoral engineering, fire engineering, interior design, multi-disciplinary design, passive house design and transport planning.

In its brief, the council says it wants to appoint ‘up to six consultants on each of the lots. These consultants will support the delivery of projects and programmes through the provision of professional consultancy services either directly or as a multidiscipline project team drawn from the other lots on the professional services framework for an undefined programme of construction, alteration, repair, and maintenance works.

‘The framework agreement shall be for a two-year period and may be extended annually for a maximum period of two further years by mutual consent. The services to be provided include the full suite of pre and post contract (including feasibility, option appraisal, stakeholder engagement, post-occupancy) professional requirements for each of the disciplines.’

Edinburgh is Scotland’s second-most populous city with 500,000 inhabitants. The City of Edinburgh Council last updated its construction consultancy services framework in 2016.

Teams selected for the last framework included Glasgow-based housing specialists Collective Architecture and Anderson Bell Christie, and local practice Smith Scott Mullan Associates.

In 2016, the council announced plans to review the quality of its buildings after defects emerged at more than a dozen schools constructed under a public-private partnership agreement.

The latest framework will cover a range of residential and educational projects across the historic city and beyond. It will also be available for use by other local authorities, housing associations, schools, colleges and universities across Scotland.

Architects applying for the residential and schools lots must have an annual average turnover of at least £1.1 million. The two lots are expected to yield around £2 million-to-£2.5 million worth of fees every 12 months.

Teams bidding for the passive house design lot must have an annual average turnover of at least £80,000 and can expect a yearly fee spend of between £250,000 and £300,000. Applicants must hold £5 million of employer’s liability insurance. £10 million of public liability insurance, and £5 million of professional indemnity cover.

The deadline for applications is midday, 8 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Shane Newell

The City of Edinburgh Council

Waverley Court

4 East Market Street

Edinburgh

EH8 8BG

Tel: +44 1314693922

Email: shane.newell@edinburgh.gov.uk