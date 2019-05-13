Competition: City Block 19, Dublin

Waterways Ireland has launched a contest for a 1.2ha scheme in the Grand Canal Dock area of Dublin, Ireland

The competition will select a team for a new mixed-use residential, commercial and cultural development on a prominent but neglected site (pictured) located a short distance from Studio Libeskind’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and the iconic Grand Canal Square by Martha Schwartz Partners.

The project will transform the last major undeveloped site within Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock regeneration zone, which has transformed former docklands in the east of the city. Proposals for the site, which features two historic graving docks, may encourage water-based recreational activities or feature a nautical heritage centre.

In its brief, Waterways Ireland says: ‘City Block 19 is one of the few remaining untouched sites in the Grand Canal Dock and Waterways Ireland is keen to see the site developed. When completed, it is hoped that City Block 19 will sit amongst what are some of the most innovative landscape design projects undertaken in Ireland, become a key cultural advocate and visitor attraction in the city of Dublin, and act as an important part of the social fabric of wider docklands area.

‘Waterways Ireland will seek to choose the optimum and exemplar social, cultural and economic development mix on the site in order to maximise the economic, social and cultural value of the site, and provide high quality landmark buildings for the docklands that will leave a future legacy for Waterways Ireland and accommodate the business, tourism and local community for future generations.’

The Grand Canal Dock is a large enclosed area of water situated where Ireland’s 132km-long Grand Canal meets the River Liffey. Opened in 1796, the docks were the largest in the world at their time of completion and later became a centre for energy and chemicals production.

The waterfront land surrounding the dock was formerly an industrial area but has been transformed into a mixed-use district featuring offices, hotels and cultural venues over the past two decades. Landmark developments include Google’s 67m-tall European headquarters, designed by O’Mahony Pike.

Trinity College Dublin selected Perkins+Will to masterplan a new £840 million innovation campus on a 2.2ha plot overlooking Grand Canal Dock in 2017. The latest project will redevelop a prominent triangle-shaped site which forms a peninsula between the entrance to the dock and the River Liffey.

Waterways Ireland will appoint the winning team to design and win planning permission for City Block 19’s regeneration. The architect may also be retained to assist with the appointment of a delivery partner or developer to advance the scheme.

Bidders must hold professional indemnity insurance of €10 million, public liability insurance of €13.5 million and employer’s liability insurance of €13.5 million. The overall winning team will receive an estimated €400,000 design contract.

The deadline for applications is midday, 14 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

John Boyle

Waterways Ireland

2 Sligo Road

Co. Fermanagh

Enniskillen

Ireland

Tel: +44 2866323004

Email: John.Boyle@waterwaysireland.org

