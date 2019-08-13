Competition: Choice Housing headquarters, Belfast

Choice Housing has launched a contest to find an architect for its new £2.5 million-£3.5 million headquarters in Carolan Road, south Belfast

The competition will select an architect-led multidisciplinary team to transform a Grade B1-listed former convent (pictured) into a new integrated 2,660m² base for the housing association’s 228 staff, who are currently spread across two separate locations in the capital of Northern Ireland.

The project will create new offices, meeting rooms, training areas, a reception and a board rooms inside the historic three-storey building, previously known as the Good Shepherd Centre. The winner will receive an estimated £400,000 design contract.

The brief states: ‘This important historic building, with its fantastic original interior overlooking stunning mature landscape gardens, will provide an inspirational environment for staff to work in and provide potential improvement to their health and wellbeing. The new accommodation has potential to benefit to our tenants due to its location and possible usage as a hub for training, etc.

‘Choice Housing Ireland is already an important contributor to the creation and enhancement of good places within the wider community, with a proven record of image enhancement and successful regeneration for each scheme. Therefore, by refurbishing and bringing this historic building back to life, it affirms our values in helping to create a healthy and stable society.’

Choice Housing is one of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations, managing more than £750 million-worth of property assets. The organisation has about 228 staff, based at Lesley Morell House and Maple House in Belfast.

The competition will select a team to transform the Good Shepherd Centre in Carolan Road into a flagship new headquarters for the organisation. A feasibility study has already been completed by Consarc Design Group.

Judges will include Sam McKee, associate director at Turley; Jason Donaldson, project manager at Choice Housing; and Choice Housing’s group director of development and assets, Niall Sheridan.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is noon on 9 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Choice Housing

Leslie Morrell House 37-41 May Street

Belfast

BT1 4DN

Email: developmentprogramme@choice-housing.org