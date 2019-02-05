Competition: China Electronics Corporation HQ, Shenzhen

An international contest has been announced for a landmark new 160,000m² headquarters for the China Electronics Corporation (CEC) in Shenzhen

Open to teams with relevant experience – the four-stage competition seeks ‘unique’ proposals for a new large-scale office complex occupying two unused development plots overlooking Shenzhen Bay.

The project – located within the city’s new waterfront Super Headquarters district – will create a headquarters featuring offices, a hotel, cultural spaces and retail for state-owned CEC which is one of the country’s largest producers of telecommunications equipment.

According to the brief: ‘In the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base area, the two plots of Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters of CEC should be considered as a whole, with the overall image standards unified and coordinated. In the Super Headquarters area, the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters scheme of CEC does not rely on its height to become a landmark.

‘However, the headquarter which exclusively belongs to CEC, reflects the CEC elements and is unique shall be designed and created on the basis of its corporate culture and corporate characteristics and fully understanding the domestic and international industry status of CEC headquarter, and become the headquarters landmark with its unique charm.’

Founded in 1989, the China Electronics Corporation is a major manufacturer of telecommunications systems and provider of secure network services. The company also focusses on the research, design and manufacturing of new integrated circuits.

Shenzhen is a major Pearl River Delta city, and lies just north of Hong Kong. It grew rapidly following its designation as China’s first special economic zone in 1979 and is today home to around 11.9 million.

The new headquarters is planned for two neighbouring waterfront plots within the city’s Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base development district which is served by major roads and an underground rail line, and neighbours a large golf course and parkland.

The CEC competition comes just a month after Foster + Partners won an international contest for a new headquarters for China Merchants Bank nearby – defeating rival bids by Mecanoo, FPF, SOM, GMP and local practice Aube.

The plots for the new CEC headquarters total around 25,000m² and the winning scheme could feature two buildings measuring up to 120m and 60m each. Once complete the complex will feature offices, a hotel, cultural spaces, and commercial areas.

The overall winner, to be announced in June, will receive RMB 25 million and a design contract. Additional prizes worth RMB 400,000 each will be awarded to the top five entrants.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 11 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: competition@ehow.net.cn