Competition: Cheshire Archives Interpretation Design

Cheshire West and Chester Council in partnership with Cheshire East Council is seeking an interpretation design team for a new £14 million pair of history centres in Chester and Crewe

The team selected for the estimated £180,000 contract will devise an interpretation strategy for the local authority’s extensive local history archive, which is set to move from the ageing Cheshire Record Office on Duke Street, Chester.

The project will create a £7.25 million headquarters for Cheshire Archives on the site of the former Enterprise Centre in Hoole Road, Chester, while adding a £6.8 million satellite facility on the site of Crewe Library in Memorial Square. The interpretation designer will work with Ellis Williams Architects, which is leading the project.

In it brief, the council says the ‘interpretive design team, liaising with the client team and other appointed consultants, will control all aspects of design and specification in relation to on-site and off-site interpretation.

‘The design team will: review the outline interpretation plan submitted for the development phase bid; support the archives and local studies service to produce detailed costs for the proposed interpretation concepts, including long term management and maintenance costs; and work closely with the appointed building design team to produce designs in line with RIBA Stages 2 and 3 for integrating within the designs for the proposed new centres.’

The 2,344 km2 county of Cheshire has a population of around 1 million people. Its main town is Chester but other important settlements include Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Macclesfield, Northwich and Runcorn.

The Cheshire Archives and Local Studies facility has been based inside the Cheshire Record Office since 1985 but the premises fail to attract significant numbers of visitors.

The project aims to upgrade the facilities, boost access to the collections among a wider audience, increase the number of visitors and provide a more sustainable basis for the service. It is planned to complete in 2024.

Applicants for the latest commission must hold £10 million of public liability insurance, £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £1 million worth of professional indemnity cover.

The deadline for applications is 10am on 4 May.

