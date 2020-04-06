Competition: Cherry Bounce housing, Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council is seeking an architect for around 80 new homes in Hemel Hempstead

The team selected for the estimated £75,000-to-£100,000 contract will design and deliver a mix of houses and apartments on a undeveloped triangular-shaped sloping site, known as Cherry Bounce, on the northern fringes of the Hertfordshire settlement.

The project will create a mix of social rent and private sale homes along with a one-hectare open space. Proposals will be expected to respect the historic setting of the nearby Old Town High Street.

According to the brief: ‘Dacorum Borough Council has embarked on an exciting new development programme, aiming to deliver at least 350 new homes. The first phase of development has been designed and put out to tender, with work starting on the next phase of Council delivery programme.

‘This design brief highlights the council’s aspirations for the next development site. The site comprises an irregular shaped, underdeveloped area of land to the north of Hemel Hempstead High Street and to the east of Gadebridge Park. With the exception of historic development within the Old Town High Street, the area surrounding the site consists of development dating from the 1960s.’

Hemel Hempstead is a major commuter town of 83,000 people, 25 miles north-west of central London. Last month Watford Borough Council announced it was seeking a team to design a £5 million crematorium at Bunkers Hill in Hemel Hempstead.

The latest project is part of the council’s plans to deliver 350 new homes over an eight-year period and focuses

Applicants must have worked on a project for a local authority or registered social landlord within the last two years. Bidders must also hold public liability insurance of at least £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £2 million, and employer’s liability insurance worth £10 million

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and technical ability, and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 21 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sue Foster

Dacorum Borough Council

The Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire

HP1 1HH

Tel: 01442 228346

Email: sue.foster@dacorum.gov.uk