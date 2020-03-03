Competition: Cheltenham garage sites

Cheltenham Borough Homes is seeking an architect to design affordable housing on a series of garage sites throughout Cheltenham

The winning team will advance projects for ‘sustainable communities that fit in with the local vernacular’ on three sites in the historic Gloucestershire town.

They will design bungalows at Burma Avenue (pictured), flats for Somme Road and stand-alone houses on Devon Avenue. The sites have already been cleared for redevelopment.

The client, an arms-length body of Cheltenham Borough Council, has previously redeveloped 13 former garage sites in the town, delivering 41 new affordable homes.

In its brief, the organisation says it wants to ‘procure the consultancy services of an architect to assist in this process to progress two schemes (Burma Avenue and Somme Road) from initial outline design through to planning approval and technical design. The third site (Devon Avenue, four units) is to be taken from RIBA stage 2, concept design through to planning approval stage 3+ and technical design, stage 4.’

Cheltenham Borough Homes was founded in 2003 to develop new affordable housing and manage more than 5,000 homes in the area. Since 2010 it has been exploring options to redevelop infill garage sites across the town.

Proposals should maximise the number of flats and houses and deliver ‘high-quality innovative design’. The homes should also support the council’s declared ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Design concepts will be expected to ‘consider the wider issues of sustainability in terms of material selection; minimising intrinsic resource consumption by low carbon design and proven passive environmental strategies; before considering systems efficiency and ultimately sources of renewable energy’ without compromising on ‘design aesthetic or functionality or ongoing whole life costs and utility bills for the customers.’

Applications should include a statement of understanding and approach to the project, examples of two similar previous projects, two references, a management proposal, and a cost proposal. Bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 5.30pm, 27 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Nick Taylor

Cheltenham Borough Homes

Promenade

Cheltenham

Gloucestershire

GL50 9SA

Tel: 01242 387564

Email: