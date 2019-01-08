Competition: Chard public realm, Somerset

South Somerset District Council is recruiting a design team to overhaul the public realm in Chard town centre

The winner of the estimated £20,000 contract will draw up plans to enhance the historic town’s public spaces and rationalise its car parking and will also create a design guide for future improvements.

The project aims to reduce the impact of cars on the settlement, provide new flexible parking arrangements, deliver new wayfinding, and create new ‘attractive and high quality’ pedestrianised areas and event spaces featuring seating planting, public art and lighting.

In its brief, the council says the regeneration of Chard Town Centre is one of its ‘priority projects’, particularly ‘the reuse of the Boden Mill site for a mix of land uses. The council plans to use its prime town centre land holdings to regenerate Chard and enhance its town centre offer for businesses, visitors and the local community with the aim of enhancing the local economy.’

Chard is a small town of around 12,000, located at the southernmost edge of Somerset. The settlement hosts several large industrial employers including a food processing plant and a factory producing Henry vacuum cleaners.

The latest project is part of ambitious plans by South Somerset District Council to regenerate Chard and boost economic activity within the wider area. Key aims include reconfiguring parking facilities, enhancing public realm and introducing new wayfinding.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 5pm, 31 January.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Brendan Downes

South Somerset District Council

The Council Office

Yeovil

Somerset

BA20 2HT

Tel: 01935 462076

Email: brendan.downes@southsomerset.gov.uk