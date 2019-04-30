Competition: Chapel Street, King’s Lynn

The multidisciplinary team chosen for the estimated £800,000 contract will draw up a ‘deliverable and viable’ vision to regenerate the historic plot which has been occupied since the 13th century but was transformed into a car park following 20th-century slum clearances.

The project is part of King’s Lynn’s Heritage Action Zone initiative, which aims to boost the quality of town-centre brownfield development. The site was one of seven brought forward for a series of options appraisals completed by AR Urbanism earlier this year.

In its brief, the council says it is inviting tenders from ‘suitably qualified multidisciplinary professional teams to develop the masterplanning, urban design and architectural design for the recently endorsed Chapel Street development site in King’s Lynn …

‘The initial contract will be to complete the necessary surveys and studies in preparation all for a full planning application for the site complete with designs and costings. Subject to elected member approval, the contract is expected to be extended to cover the completion of the planning process to detailed approval. The contract may then be extended further through to RIBA Stage 7, subject to funding approval and the contractor meeting requirements throughout the development process.’

King’s Lynn is a historic seaport and market town in Norfolk, which played a major role as one of England’s greatest harbours trading with the Hanseatic League during the 14th century.

In 2017, Levitate and regeneration consultant Urban Delivery were chosen to deliver a concept and delivery plan for the town’s historic waterfront, stretching from Purfleet Quay in the north to Friars Fleet in the south.

Last year, the council launched separate searches for a design team for a new creative hub (won by Feilden + Mawson), a design team for a £4.9 million programme of public realm and flood defences at Nelson Quay (won by AECOM), and for a design team to test the feasibility of several strategic brownfield sites (won by AR Urbanism).

The latest project aims to deliver a ‘simple’ and ‘high quality’ development on the car park site close to the landmark Grade I-listed Chapel of St Nicholas. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday, 3 June.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk

Kings Court

Chapel Street

King’s Lynn

PE30 1EX

Tel: +44 1553616200

Email: procurementtenders@west-norfolk.gov.uk