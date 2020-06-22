Competition: Changneung and Daejang new towns, South Korea

An international contest has been launched to masterplan and design two major new self-sufficient settlements featuring 58,000 homes near Seoul in South Korea

Open to teams of architects and urban planners – the competition seeks innovative and ‘multi-dimensional’ urban design concepts for new settlements at Changneung District in Goyang-si province and Daejang District (pictured) in Bucheon-si province. Concept plans for pilot neighbourhoods in each town will also be required.

The ‘3rd Generation New Towns’ project – backed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation – is part of a wider government plan to relieve pressure on Seoul’s limited housing supply by dispersing some of its population to new high-quality developments surrounding the capital. The winning team will be eligible for design contracts worth an estimated £10.2 million (KRW 15.5 billion).

According to the brief: ‘This competition is to turn the 3rd generation new towns into futuristic ones that are job-friendly, transportation-friendly, eco-friendly and child-rearing friendly.

‘Under the theme “a city for co-existence and co-habitation,” this competition is planned to select the best proposal for urban design ideas and implementation strategy for multi-dimensional urban and architectural space plans including a pilot project for the first village of each new town.’

Seoul is the capital and largest city of South Korea with 9.7 million inhabitants. Due to a growing population and a shortage of residential accommodation the city has one of the highest housing price to income ratios in the world.

The 3rd Generation New Towns programme aims to reduce pressure on the limited number of homes in the city by creating new settlements in satellite positions around the capital. The latest competition concerns the masterplans and pilot phases for Changneung and Daejang which together represent around 58,000 new homes.

The 8,130,000㎡ Changleung development will deliver around 38,000 residential units along with 3,300,000㎡ of green space and a high-speed link to the capital. The 3,430,000㎡ Daejang project meanwhile involves creating 20,000 new homes alongside a new sports centre, waterfront park and recycling centre.

The overall winner, to be announced on 31 August, will be eligible for design contracts covering the masterplans and pilot neighbourhoods at both settlements worth an estimated £10.2 million (KRW 15.5 billion). A second prize of £66,000 (KRW 100 million) and third prize of £46,000 (KRW 70 million) will also be awarded.

Judges will include Suk Yeon of the University of Seoul City, Sang Dae Lee from the Gyeonggi Research Institute, and Hyun Soo Kim of Dankook University. Applications may be in English or Korean and the registration deadline is 3pm local time, 17 July.

