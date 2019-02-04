Competition: Chambre des Notaires de Paris

The Chambre des Notaires de Paris has launched an international contest to revamp its landmark 1857 home in central Paris

The competition seeks innovative proposals for an €8 million overhaul of the historic institute on Avenue Victoria which represents the interests of the city’s notarial profession – public officials authorised to carry out certain legal procedures.

The 3,400m² project will transform the prominent building overlooking the River Seine into a ‘place of innovation, exchanges and interactions with the public’. Between three and five teams will be invited to participate in the design round following an open call for CVs, portfolios, and written expressions of interest.

In its brief, the organisation says its building ‘no longer appears to be well suited to the notaries’ practice, considering the modernisation of the profession. Through this competition, the Chambre des Notaires’ members wish to renovate the building, by rethinking its internal organisation and all the activities it hosts, and to return the building to the heart of contemporary dynamics.

‘Beyond a simple renovation of the Hôtel de la Chambre des Notaires, this will involve a deep restructure of the programme and a true reflection on the challenges of the profession, to take advantage of the building’s outstanding position and to strengthen the presence of the notaries. The building, its functions, and its future arrangement, far from merely embodying the solemnity of the institution, will have to convey the dynamism of a profession in constant evolution.’

The Chambre des Notaires de Paris is based inside a landmark complex, known as the Hôtel du Châtelet and designed by the architects Jules A Pellechet and Charles Rohault de Fleury.

The six-storey structure is considered no longer fit for purpose and the latest contest aims to identify a strategy to restore and reconfigure the headquarters building so it can better serve its profession.

The completed scheme will feature an entrance hall, waiting area, temporary reception, offices, business incubator, co-working space, café, meeting rooms, archive, amphitheatre, a library, dining room, restrooms, and kitchens.

Shortlisted teams will be announced on 11 March and given until 31 May to submit concepts. Each finalist will receive a €25,000 honorarium. The winner’s fee is expected to be around 14 per cent of the total project cost.

Registration is free until 15 February and thereafter costs €100 per team. The registration deadline is 27 February.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details