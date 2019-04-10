Competition: Cetatuia Hill, Cluj-Napoca

The Romanian Order of Architects has launched an international contest to rethink the Cetățuia Hill public park in Cluj-Napoca

Open to all EU, EEA and Swiss Architects – the competition seeks innovative proposals to regenerate the historic green space which features the remains of an 18th century Habsburg fortress and a 156-room hotel with panoramic views over the Transylvanian city.

The 157,000m² project – backed by Cluj-Napoca Municipality – aims to boost the number of tourists and residents visiting the park by providing new cultural, educational and recreational facilities and improving connections to the wider city.

According to the brief: ‘Surrounded by bountiful plantations, the Cetățuia hill has an urban potential (symbolic, aesthetic, functional and ecological) which is very little used by the city and for the city – it is simultaneously a place of memory of a still-visible citadel, a place of contemplation, a place of active recreation, sports and culture, as well as a green point for the entire area.

‘The candidates are encouraged to design the area subjected to the intervention in such a way that it maintains its character and history, in a way that puts an object of natural city heritage into focus by means of sensitive interventions, which are as respectful as possible with regards to the natural wild landscape of the hill.’

Located around 324km from Bucharest on the banks of Someșul Mic River, Cluj-Napoca is a historic city and the unofficial capital of Transylvania.

Cetățuia Hill is a public park and panoramic viewpoint in the centre of the city. The park features an abandoned citadel, a 1970s hotel, a national monument and walking trails connecting to the river below.

The latest project aims to revitalise the prominent public space by introducing new recreational, cultural and education facilities such as an events space, café, footpaths, new lighting and a playground. Proposals will be expected to respect the historic and environmental context of the hilltop site.

Judges include space architect Miriam García García; Romanian architects Köllő Miklós, Eugen Pănescu, Iulia Stanciu and Ligia Subțirică; and Icelandic landscape architect Hermann Georg Gunnlaugsson.

The overall winner will receive a design contract worth £268,000 (RON 1,476,149). A second prize of £12,680 (RON 70,000) and third prize of £8,150 (RON 45,000) will also be awarded.

The competition languages are English and Romanian and the deadline for applications is 4pm local time on 24 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice and visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Lucia Lupea

The City of Cluj-Napoca

4305857

Str. Moţi nr. 1-3

Cluj-Napoca

400001

Romania

Tel: +40 264596030

Email:

Fax: +40 264431575