Competition: Central Rotherham investment plan

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is seeking a consultant to rethink the centre of the South Yorkshire town

The team selected for the estimated £51,000-£57,000 contract will create an evidence-based Town Investment Plan outlining a range of options to boost economic growth and deliver improved amenity within the struggling town centre, which has suffered from proximity to Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The study will form the basis of a future application to the government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund, which awards grants worth up to £35 million to boost skills, regeneration and connectivity in under-invested areas. WYG was selected to create an initial masterplan for central Rotherham in 2017 following a public tender for the contract.

According to the brief: ‘Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is developing a town investment plan as part of its application for town deal monies.

‘The council wishes to commission external expertise to produce an investment plan for the central area, as part of the overall town deal geography. Although the investment plan must consider the town centre masterplan, it is not intended to replace or produce a second masterplan, instead it should identify complementary schemes and opportunities.’

Rotherham is a large former mining and steel town located immediately east of Sheffield in South Yorkshire. The larger Metropolitan Borough of Rotherham – which includes several other outlying towns – is home to about 260,000 people.

Recent developments in the area include a new £40 million Tesco store and Glenn Howells Architects’ Westgate Demonstrator housing scheme. Aedas also completed a new £8.5 million competition-winning station for Rotherham in 2012.

Key ambitions for Rotherham include promoting quality of life while creating ‘high quality sustainable jobs and economic opportunity’ with a focus on research, innovation and technology.

The latest study will focus on the central area which is bounded by Bassingthorpe Farm, Eastwood and Templeborough; and features a mix of retail, offices and some light industry. The River Don flows through the centre of the project area and proposals should seek to maximise its potential and also explore options for land surrounding the mainline station and a shopping centre.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

