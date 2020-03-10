Competition: Carmyle Viaduct, Glasgow

Sustrans Scotland is seeking a design team to transform an abandoned railway viaduct into a new walking and cycling route on the outskirts of Glasgow

The team selected for the estimated £250,000 contract will review and existing feasibility study and draw up concepts for a new ‘active travel path’ crossing the River Clyde in Carmyle on the eastern fringes of Scotland’s second largest city.

The project will either replace or rehabilitate a former railway bridge which was constructed in 1897 and is currently in a poor state of repair. Nearby amenities in the area – which is expected to be the focus of new housing development – include the National Cycle Route 75 which runs from Edinburgh to Gourock via Glasgow.

According to the brief: ‘Sustrans Scotland are planning to undertake works to Carmyle Viaduct to install an active travel path across the structure to provide a link between the communities of Carmyle, Glasgow and Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire over the River Clyde.

‘The 140m long viaduct was constructed in 1897 and is owned by Sustrans sister charity Railway Paths Limited. A housing developer plans to develop housing in Carmyle and it is Sustrans’ intention to influence their transport plan through execution of this project.’

Carmyle is a suburban residential area located around 7km south east of the centre of Glasgow. The Carmyle Viaduct, also known as the Westburn Viaduct, was constructed in 1897 as part of the Glasgow Central Railway.

The distinctive steel lattice structure stands on three sandstone pillars and has been disused since the early 1980s. The latest project aims to transform the closed crossing into a new ‘active travel path’ connecting Carmyle to Westburn on the other side of the river.

Sustrans Scotland is a charity which promotes more journeys by foot, bike or public transport. The winning team will review an existing feasibility study and confirm the preferred option before completing a technical feasibility study, preliminary design and then construction designs.

Initial bids will be assessed 30 per cent on staff capability, 15 per cent on capacity, 30 per cent on organisational experience, 15 per cent on quality assurance, and 10 per cent on health and safety and environmental protection.

The deadline for applications is midday, 2 April.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sustrans Scotland

9 Haymarket Terrace

Rosebery House

Edinburgh

EH12 5EZ

Email: claire.frost@sustrans.org.uk

Tel: +44 1313461384