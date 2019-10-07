Competition: Cardiff Metropolitan University framework

Teams selected for the three-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of new build and refurbishment projects with the 11,000-student university which is planning to spend between £5 million and £10 million annually on projects during the period.

The framework will run from 2020 to 2023 and is divided into Five lots covering project management, architecture, mechanical and electrical engineering, civil and structural engineering, and cost management. Applications will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost.

According to the brief: ‘Cardiff Metropolitan University is intending to set up a panel of consultants across a range of construction-related professions who have a strategic focus on improving the delivery of the University’s construction projects.

‘It is the intention of the University to award a high-level partnering framework to a maximum of three consultants per lot, for all works beyond a value of £1m, with the option of offering projects below this value at the University’s discretion. The successful consultants will be appointed to the framework, through an agreed fee matrix, which is banded by construction value, within new build and refurbishment work.’

Originally founded as the Cardiff School of Art in 1865, the facility later merged with other local technical colleges before joining the University of Wales and later receiving independent university status eight years ago.

Cardiff Metropolitan University is currently split between two campuses at Llandaff on Western Avenue and Cyncoed campus on Cyncoed Road. Recent additions include the new £13 million Cardiff School of Management building (pictured) by Austin-Smith:Lord at Llandaff.

The latest framework will support the university’s ambition in embracing innovative design and modern methods of construction, and meeting its ambitious sustainability targets. Participating teams will be awarded individual projects through a series of mini competitions.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 12 November

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Llandaff campus

Western avenue

Llandaff

Cardiff

CF5 2YB

Tel: +44 2920416061

Email: tenders@cardiffmet.ac.uk