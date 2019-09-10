Competition: Campus for Ageing and Vitality, Newcastle

Newcastle University is recruiting a masterplanner for its new £100 million medical campus on the site of a former hospital

The winning team will draw up a 12-hectare strategic blueprint for a new Campus for Ageing and Vitality (CAV) on land formerly occupied by the Newcastle General Hospital in the Arthurs Hill area of the historic city.

The project will create a new national and international centre for healthy ageing and living incorporating a new food store and walk-in health centre along with research spaces, laboratories, support areas and offices. An outline masterplan has already been drawn up by local firm Napper Architects.

According to the brief: ‘The University is looking to appoint a masterplan design team to work with the director of estates and facilities, the CAV project manager and the masterplan business development consultant develop a strategic masterplan for the redevelopment of the CAV site.

‘The CAV is the site of the former Newcastle General Hospital, a 29-acre site located between Nuns Moor Road and Westgate Road recently purchased by Newcastle University. The university is working in collaboration with Newcastle Hospitals and Newcastle City Council on the plans, with proposals including a “Discovery Crucible” which would house laboratories alongside cutting edge clinics, a residential zone, and a dementia care facility.’

The Campus for Ageing and Vitality will be constructed on the site of the former Newcastle General Hospital which closed recently seeing services relocated to the nearby Royal Victoria Infirmary and Freeman Hospital which features a Maggie’s Centre by Cullinan Studio.

Outline proposals for the Newcastle General Hospital site were approved in 2011 after being initially rejected in 2009.

The project will transform the 12-hectare site into a new combined health centre, food store and academic research campus featuring a landscaped green spaces.

The contract value is estimated at £260,000 and bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 18 October.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rachel Jones

Newcastle University

King’s Gate

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 7RU

Tel: +44 1912082568

Email: rachel.jones7@ncl.ac.uk