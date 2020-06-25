Competition: Camley Street, Camden

Camden Council is seeking a design team for a major £136 million regeneration of two light industrial parks on Camley Street

The multi-disciplinary team selected for the estimated £3.3 million contract will draw up plans for a ‘highly sustainable, inclusive and innovative’ mixed-use transformation of a 1.09-hectare site at 120-136 Camley Street and a nearby 0.53-hectare plot at 3-30 Cedar Way.

The project will create around new 350 homes and 12,000m of commercial space on land currently occupied by a series of light industrial units which – along with other a range of other small businesses – was formerly home to architectural model-makers A Models.

According to the brief: ‘The vision for the sites will be highly sustainable, inclusive and innovative, responding to the rapidly changing world. This is a unique opportunity for a high calibre design team to play a leading role in delivering the vision through creativity, collaboration and forward thinking.

‘The sites are council-owned, and are located between the highly successful new neighbourhood at King’s Cross, and the council’s flagship development at Agar Grove. The proposals will deliver on the objectives set out in the Camley Street Neighbourhood Development Plan which has been developed by the local community over recent years.’

The latest competition comes shortly after Camden Council announced it was seeking a masterplanner for a £321 million redevelopment of its West Kentish Town Estate.

The latest project aims to deliver new high-quality, flexible and affordable workspaces which promote an inclusive economy and help fund council services and contribute to the delivery of affordable housing elsewhere in the borough.

Applicants will be required to have previous experience of building next to a railway, building more than 400 homes, and building a large mixed-use scheme but the local authority has confirmed it will take a ‘flexible approach to these criteria’ which could be spread across several examples.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The winning design team will be expected to feature an architect, landscape architect, building services engineer, civil and structural engineers.

The deadline for applications is 24 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Zohra Chiheb

Camden Council

5 Pancras Square

London

N1C 4AG

Tel: +44 20 79746 239

Email: