Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Competition: Cambridgeshire education framework

19 February, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Full screen
University of Cambridge Primary School by Marks Barfield
  • Comment

Cambridgeshire County Council has launched a new consultancy framework for education projects

Teams chosen for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of schools projects with the local authority which is planning to invest around £80 million each year in capital projects and spend £2 million each year on consultant fees.

The framework – intended to support the council’s existing two-stage design and build framework – will run for three years with an option to extend for an additional 12 months, and is divided into two lots covering multidisciplinary services from RIBA Stage 0-2 and project management from RIBA Stage 0-7.

According to the brief: ‘To support the design and build contractors framework and for the purposes of the education capital programme the council have chosen to procure its own professional and technical services framework.

‘It is proposed that the length of the framework agreement would be three years, with an option to extend for one year, making four years in total. The council would seek up to three suppliers on each lot, and be able to provide services across all three bands.’

Cambridgeshire County Council is responsible for delivering services across the 3,389 km2 county of Cambridgeshire. Last year the local authority announced an extra 17 new schools were required to meet the county’s growing population.

Cambridgeshire is home to around 847,200 residents and saw the population of its principle settlement, Cambridge increase by four per cent between 2011 and 2016.

Teams chosen for the latest framework will work alongside the council’s contractors framework to deliver a range of new education capital projects estimated to be worth around £80 million each year.

The framework has three cost bands ranging from £0-£5 million, £5 million-£10 million, and above £10 million. Individual projects will be allocated by either direct award, percentage fee bid, or mini competition.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 19 March.

 

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Cambridgeshire County Council
Shire Hall
Cambridge
CB3 0AP

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs