Competition: Cambridgeshire education framework

Teams chosen for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of schools projects with the local authority which is planning to invest around £80 million each year in capital projects and spend £2 million each year on consultant fees.

The framework – intended to support the council’s existing two-stage design and build framework – will run for three years with an option to extend for an additional 12 months, and is divided into two lots covering multidisciplinary services from RIBA Stage 0-2 and project management from RIBA Stage 0-7.

According to the brief: ‘To support the design and build contractors framework and for the purposes of the education capital programme the council have chosen to procure its own professional and technical services framework.

‘It is proposed that the length of the framework agreement would be three years, with an option to extend for one year, making four years in total. The council would seek up to three suppliers on each lot, and be able to provide services across all three bands.’

Cambridgeshire County Council is responsible for delivering services across the 3,389 km2 county of Cambridgeshire. Last year the local authority announced an extra 17 new schools were required to meet the county’s growing population.

Cambridgeshire is home to around 847,200 residents and saw the population of its principle settlement, Cambridge increase by four per cent between 2011 and 2016.

Teams chosen for the latest framework will work alongside the council’s contractors framework to deliver a range of new education capital projects estimated to be worth around £80 million each year.

The framework has three cost bands ranging from £0-£5 million, £5 million-£10 million, and above £10 million. Individual projects will be allocated by either direct award, percentage fee bid, or mini competition.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 19 March.

View the contract notice for more information

