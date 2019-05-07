Competition: Cambridge Junction – Level Up

Cambridge City Council is seeking an architect for an estimated £30 million regeneration of its landmark Cambridge Junction arts venue

The winning team will draw up plans to upgrade and expand the complex’s existing performance spaces while also creating a masterplan exploring options for new complimentary commercial uses within its former cattle market site.

The project, planned to complete in 2024, aims to attract new audiences to Cambridge Junction while also securing its long-term ‘organisational resilience and financial sustainability’. Located next to Cambridge station, the venue first opened in 1990 and was later expanded by Project 5 Architecture.

According to the brief: ‘Cambridge City Council is looking to engage a lead designer who will appoint and coordinate a cohesive design team of technical experts for the redevelopment of the Cambridge Junction facility.

‘The design team will also be expected to develop a masterplan which maximises both the footprint and airspace growth potential for the site in addition to better utilising some of the parking area on the site.’

Cambridge Junction was created on the site of a disused cattle market close to the railway station in the south of the historic university city. Formerly used for illegal raves, the transformed building was opened by broadcaster John Peel in 1990.

Following several upgrades, the complex now hosts a large 800-capacity space for music, comedy and clubs; a 220-seated venue for theatre, dance and music; and a 100-capacity room for smaller performances and rehearsals.

A series of pop-up pavilions reflecting on emerging technology and designed by architect Charles Holland will be exhibited outside Cambridge Junction later this month.

The latest project will invest around £19 million in upgrading the venue to meet the needs of Cambridge’s growing population. A site-wide masterplan will also explore the potential for integrating a wider creative hub featuring commercial enterprises and offices.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 31 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

