Competition: Cambridge House and Glebelands, Stroud

The winning team will develop plans up to RIBA Stage 3 for new homes on the site of two council-owned former sheltered housing blocks at Cambridge House and Glebelands.

The project will harness a ‘fabric first approach’ and may also integrate renewable technologies to reduce its environmental impact in line with the council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030. Applications for the contract – which may later be extended to include additional sites – will be judged 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

In its brief, the council says it ‘is set to deliver approximately 95 new homes by March 2023. In 2015, the council commissioned a review of its 28 sheltered housing schemes. The purpose of the review was to establish sustainability and make recommendations for future use. As a result of this review, some of the schemes were recommended for disposal or redevelopment.

‘The council has an opportunity for an architectural practice to design affordable housing on land at two of these obsolete sheltered housing schemes. In addition to this programme, the council is currently pursuing additional land opportunities within the district to increase the number of new homes delivered. The contract has the option to be extended to include any pipeline schemes which come forward.’

Stroud is a historic market town in Gloucestershire with around 30,000 inhabitants. It has housing supply pressures due to its growing population and the council is planning to deliver a number of new affordable homes over the coming years.

It is looking to work with architects ‘who can demonstrate an innovative approach in designing quality, energy-efficient homes, fit for the future’ for the latest phase of its affordable homes programme.

In December, Zaha Hadid Architects won permission for the world’s first timber football stadium on the outskirts of Stroud. The 5,000-seat stadium will provide a new home for Forest Green Rovers Football Club which is owned by Dale Vile, founder of local renewable energy company Ecotricity.

The deadline for applications is midday, 3 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Chris Horwood

Stroud District Council

Ebley Mill

Stroud

Gloucestershire

GL5 4UB

Email: chris.horwood@stroud.gov.uk

Tel: 01453754540