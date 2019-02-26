Competition: Calderdale Council framework

Teams selected for the maximum four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of sustainable new build and restoration projects with the West Yorkshire local authority which is planning to deliver 1,440 new homes by 2023 and reduce its carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2020.

The framework is divided into seven lots covering masterplanning for schemes valued up to £2 million, masterplanning above £2 million, design valued up to £2 million, design above £2 million, project management up to £2 million, project management above £2 million, and multidisciplinary services.

According to the brief: ‘The council is seeking to establish a supplier framework designed to enable the council to have access to all multidisciplinary professional services necessary to support and deliver building, housing and highways projects, both new build and refurbishment. The framework is being procured for use of the council only where internal departments will be able to call-off services they require under the terms of the framework agreement.

‘Sustainability is very important to the council and building performance forms a significant aspect of this. Designs shall therefore optimise natural resources as far as possible. A “fabric first” approach shall be adopted for all projects with the aim of minimising running costs (including maintenance), embodied carbon and carbon emissions along with capital and revenue spend over the life of the building.’

Named after the River Calder, Calderdale is a large 363.9km2 borough home to around 203,000 people on the southern fringes of the Yorkshire Dales. Principle settlements within the former woollen manufacturing area include Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality, 10 per cent on social value, and 40 per cent on cost. Bidders must have a minimum of £100,000 professional indemnity cover.

Individual projects will be allocated to framework members by either direct award or mini-competition. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 5 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Lucy Beever

Calderdale Council

Princess buildings

Halifax

HX1 1TS

Tel: +44 1422392019

Email: