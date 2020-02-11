Competition: Cadw framework

Teams selected for the maximum four year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the organisation which manages 129 monuments across Wales including prehistoric settlements, Roman forts, medieval castles, chapels and huge Victorian industrial sites.

Planned upgrades include the conservation and management of ancient monuments and the design, maintenance and repair of visitor facilities. The seven lots cover architecture, structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, quantity surveying, civil engineering, building surveying, and ecology and biodiversity.

According to the brief: ‘Cadw is the Welsh government’s historic environment service working for an accessible and well-protected historic environment for Wales. Cadw currently manages 129 monuments on behalf of Welsh government ministers. The monuments take a great deal of care and special attention-to-detail to conserve and maintain and to assist Cadw with this they require the specialist skills and knowledge of a range of conservation consultancy services.

‘With this in mind, Cadw is seeking to establish a specialist consultancy framework with which to appoint a range of building consultancy services to help conserve and maintain the monuments. The services within the framework will cover architectural, structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, quantity surveying, civil engineering, building surveying and ecology/biodiversity.’

Founded in 1984, Cadw is the historic environment service of the Welsh government and part of the devolved administration’s tourism and culture division. Sites managed by Cadw include the Pentre Ifan Neolithic dolmen in Pembrokeshire, the 13th century Dolwyddelan Castle (pictured), and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The latest framework comes three years after Cadw abandoned contest-winning proposals by George King Architects for an Iron Ring artwork following a protest against the ‘disrespectful’ monument branded an ‘insult to Wales’.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 4pm on 11 March.

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Welsh Government

Corporate Procurement Services

Cathays Park

Cardiff

CF10 3NQ

Email: cpsprocurementadvice@gov.wales

Tel: +44 3000623300