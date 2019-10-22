Competition: Bushmills Courthouse creative hub

The multidisciplinary team chosen for the estimated £250,000-to-£280,000 contract will draw up plans to restore and extend the Grade B1-listed 222m² structure which has been disused since the 1960s and is now in a poor state of repair.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will create a shared space creative hub inside the Georgian building featuring a flexible area, studio, workshops, offices, visitor facilities, a café, shop, and a new home for the local arts and crafts social enterprise, The Designerie.

In its brief, Enterprise Causeway says: ‘The refurbishment of Bushmills Courthouse and the three-storey extension to the rear is being funded by Special EU Programmes Body-PEACE IV, to develop a shared space creative hub in Bushmills.

‘The building originally served as a Petty Session Court and included cells along with residential accommodation on upper levels for the local police. The building has been derelict since the 1960s and the internal structures, floors etc are fully stripped out and the staircase has collapsed.’

Bushmills is a small village in County Antrim around 3.5km south of the Giant’s Causeway. The settlement is famous for the Old Bushmills Distillery which receives around 120,000 visitors every year.

Bushmills Courthouse was constructed in 1834 by the Macnaghten family of nearby Dundarave House. The building served as a Petty Session Court before being abandoned around 60 years ago.

The latest project, funded by the EU’s £232 million PEACE IV programme to promote peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, will transform the landmark into a new arts and cultural hub. The client, Enterprise Causeway, is a local business support agency which has developed premises in Coleraine, Kilrea, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Bushmills over the last 35 years.

The winning team will be expected to feature a project manager, architect, conservation architect and planning consultant. The deadline for applications is 3pm, 15 November.

Contact details

Rita McCaughey

Enterprise Causeway

17 Sandel Village

Knocklynn Road

Coleraine

BT52 1WW

Email: rita@enterprisecauseway.co.uk

Tel: +44 2870356318