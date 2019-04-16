Competition: Brooklands Park, Worthing

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £200,000 contract will deliver an ambitious revamp of the 45-acre public amenity which was created on the site of a former waste tip in the late 1950s and provides a barrier between Worthing and neighbouring Lancing.

The project will transform Brooklands Park into a new science adventure-themed green space featuring a café, indoor leisure facility, car park, picnic area, events space, community garden and play area. An initial masterplan for the project has already been drawn up by Chris Blandford Associates.

According to the brief: ‘Working with Chris Blandford Associates, a proposal was developed to create a new Science Adventure Park with the emphasis on learning through fun, play and exploration. The vision was developed with input from more than 800 residents. The Friends of Brooklands Park were also actively engaged in the process.

‘Key features and benefits of the regeneration will include a new cafe and lakeside picnicking area at the heart of the park along with improved walks and fitness trails, areas for outdoor events and community activities, community gardens and an adventure play area. An indoor leisure activity centre in the south west corner of the park is also envisaged, to ensure the park remains an attractive destination all year round.’

Located on the south coast of England around 10 miles west of Brighton, Worthing is historic seaside settlement which is home to around 165,000 residents. Brooklands Park is a prominent but dilapidated seafront green space on the eastern edge of the town.

The latest project aims to upgrade Worthing’s visitor offer for tourists and residents, generate new interest I the park, provide a high-quality visitor experience for people of all ages and abilities, and help to encourage social interaction and healthy lifestyles.

Participating teams must include a project lead, landscape consultant, architect, structural and civil engineer, mechanical and electrical engineer, principal designer, access consultant, quantity surveyor, planning aonsultant, and transport engineer.

The winner will first take the project forward to RIBA Stage 3, then submit and win planning, and then develop proposals to RIBA Stage 4 by around September 2020. Bidders will be expected to have an annual turnover of at least £400,000.

Applications will be evaluated 65 per cent on quality and 35 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 13 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information