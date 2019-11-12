Competition: Bromsgrove town centre

Bromsgrove District Council is seeking a masterplanner for two key sites in the centre of Worcestershire town

The winning team will complete feasibility studies and draw up RIBA Stage 2 concept plans for Bromsgrove’s Market Hall (pictured) and Dolphin Centre development sites.

The two town-centre plots are among 12 development opportunities the council has identified in its drive to boost the supply of high-quality housing, increase visitor dwell time, upgrade public realm and deliver new flexible workspaces for creative industries.

In its brief, the council says the commission ‘presents a unique place-making opportunity to design transformational interventions that will deliver major social, economic and environmental benefits and strengthen significantly Bromsgrove town centre’s viability, vibrancy and attractiveness.

‘The purpose of the commission is to appraise the redevelopment options of the study areas and identify deliverable and commercially viable options that meet market demand, the council’s criteria on capital investments and its place-making vision for a vibrant, viable and attractive town centre.’

Bromsgrove, 13 miles south-west of Birmingham, was originally a market town and later became an important centre for the manufacturing of cloth and nails. Today it is a major centre for retail, tourism, leisure, community and cultural activities.

In recent years it has witnessed a surge in both its population and the number of start-up enterprises with the settlement accounting for around a quarter of new creative industries jobs within the Birmingham region in 2017.

The latest project aims to unlock the development potential of two key sites within the centre of Bromsgrove. The Market Hall is an undeveloped brownfield plot next to a new Waitrose superstore and the Dolphin Centre is a former swimming pool and car park next to a new leisure complex.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 6 December.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Carmen Young

Redditch Borough & Bromsgrove District Councils

Town Hall

Walter Stranz Square

Redditch

B98 8AH

Tel: +44 1527548239

Email: carmen.young@bromsgroveandredditch.gov.uk