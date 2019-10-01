Competition: Brockwell Hall

Lambeth Council is seeking an architect for a £6 million overhaul of its Grade II*-listed Brockwell Hall

The lead consultant chosen for the role will design and deliver an ambitious restoration and reconfiguration of the deteriorating former 1813 mansion located at the heart of south London’s 50-hectare Brockwell Park.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will transform the Grade II*-listed house and neighbouring Grade II-listed stable block into a new hub for exhibitions, community events, weddings, and food and drink. Land Use Consultants and Fielden+Mawson completed a feasibility study for the project in 2015.

According to the brief: ‘In 2013 Lambeth Council completed the grant funded restoration of Brockwell Park’s landscape, heritage and community features and sports and play facilities. Brockwell Hall, the centrepiece of this former parkland estate, however, remains largely underused and unappreciated despite 125 years of public access to and enjoyment of the park.

‘The Council has completed a feasibility study of the restoration and re-use of Brockwell Hall and its coach house and stable block, including a review of the business models of Mansions in Parks in London, and market testing with potential commercial operators and community stakeholders. A concept design and business plan has been prepared and an exciting opportunity now exists to transform Brockwell Hall into a venue for weddings, corporate bookings, community meetings and events, school visits, office space and a café.’

Brockwell Hall was designed by the architect DR Roper for the chandelier manufacturer John Blades who was also a Sheriff of the City of London. Completed in 1813, the late-Georgian building occupies a prominent hilltop position overlooking the capital.

The hall and its 50-hectare surrounding parkland was purchased by the London County Council in the late nineteenth century and is now a major recreational and cultural attraction for south London.

Since the 1970s the park has been an important venue for outdoor free festivals including Rock Against Racism and the People’s March For Jobs – hosting acts such as Aswad, Paul Weller, The Damned, The Fall, Stiff Little Fingers, Billy Bragg and The Levellers.

The latest project will restore and repurpose the iconic Brockwell Hall which is currently in a poor state of repair and only partially open to the public. A small part of the complex hosts a popular café but the rest of the buildings are given over to offices and a maintenance yard.

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the scheme will conserve the buildings and draw attention to their unique history while also opening up new areas to the public. New facilities will include a temporary events space for weddings and other community events, a new café and toilets.

The deadline for applications is 28 October.



