Competition: Bright Hill, Guildford

Guildford Borough Council is seeking a design team to rethink Bright Hill car park on the southern edge of the town centre

The winning team will draw up a series of masterplans and cost studies for the delivery of around 40 new homes on the underused 0.47-hectare site which has been earmarked for new housing within Guildford’s local plan.

The project will transform the 121-capacity car park into a new residential development featuring a mix of affordable-rent and private sale units. Views of the surrounding city and potentially some public car parking will need to be retained.

According to the brief: ‘The aim of this project is to help the council to deliver additional affordable homes for rent. The council wishes to procure services to prepare initial masterplans and cost studies for a series of masterplan options for the site comprising Bright Hill Car Park, Guildford.

‘Demand for housing of all types, particularly affordable housing, in the borough remains high. It is incumbent on the council to review its existing assets to ascertain if they are being used optimally. The site is allocated to provide circa 40 housing units as well as retaining as much of the existing public parking as possible on the site.’

Guildford is a large historic town of around 80,000 inhabitants located 43 km southwest of London. Allies and Morrison drafted a new masterplan for Guildford town centre – recommending new retail frontages and the removal of a gyratory – in 2014

Originally a chalk pit on the edge of the town, Bright Hill was developed as housing in the late nineteenth century before being cleared in the 1960s and transformed into a temporary car park which is now underused. Roger Evans and Associates completed a 2003 feasibility study for the site which recommended delivering between 70 and 80 units.

The winning team will draw up three options for Bright Hill exploring a mix of development types and the possibility of retaining up to 100 parking spaces for the public. The neighbouring Robin Hood pub may also be integrated into the development.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 5 December.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rachel Harper

Guildford Borough Council

Guildford

Surrey

GU2 4BB

Tel: 01483 444 311

Email: rachel.harper@guildford.gov.uk