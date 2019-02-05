Competition: Brent Cross West Station

Barnet Council is recruiting a design and build team for a major new £215 million rail station at Brent Cross West in north London

The winner of the £40 million contract will oversee the detailed design and delivery of the new Midland Main Line station which already has outline planning permission. Brent Cross West Station, planned to complete in 2022, will host Thameslink services connecting the area to London Kings Cross St Pancras in 12 minutes.

The scheme is part of a 150ha regeneration of Brent Cross Cricklewood which includes 7,500 homes by Allies & Morrison, Lifschitz Davidson Sandilands and Glenn Howell Architects; and a new £1.4 billion shopping centre by Chapman Taylor and CallisonRTKL which is currently on hold.

According to the council’s contract notice: ‘Outline planning consent for the development has been granted. The new station is required to be completed, commissioned and handed over into operations and maintenance by May 2022. The project proposals have been developed to GRIP4 (single option development) and have achieved approval in principle.

‘London Borough of Barnet requires the scheme to be developed to the completion of GRIP stages 5 to 8. LBB invite interested suppliers with the necessary experience and capability to successfully deliver a design and build contract to express an interest and register for this opportunity. The council will shortlist up to three highest scoring suppliers at SQ stage to the initial tender stage.’

Brent Cross Cricklewood is an important retail hub on a major junction of London’s North Circular Road and the M1 motorway . It is earmarked for £4.5 billion worth of regeneration bringing 27,000 new jobs and 455,000m² of commercial space to the area.

Key schemes include a £1.4 billion redevelopment of Brent Cross shopping centre by Chapman Taylor and CallisonRTKL for developers Hammerson and Standard Life. The enormous scheme was due to start on site last summer but the start date has now been pushed beyond 2019.

Brent Cross West Station will sit between Cricklewood and Hendon stations on the Midland Mainline out of London St Pancras. The new regional interchange station will feature four platforms, an open concourse and a pedestrian overbridge; and is expected to host two million passenger journeys in its first year.

The deadline for applications is midday, 4 March.

How to apply

Visit the council’s procurement portal for more information