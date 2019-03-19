Competition: Boundaries installation, RIBA gallery

The RIBA has launched a contest for a new £22,000 temporary installation at its central London gallery space

Open to RIBA members, chartered practices and architecture students – the competition seeks innovative proposals which respond to this year’s London Festival of Architecture (LFA) theme of ‘Boundaries’.

The winning team, to be announced in April, will receive a £3,000 fee along with travel expenses – if required – to deliver their proposal inside RIBA’s 66 Portland Place headquarters in time for the opening of LFA in June.

RIBA head of exhibitions and interpretation Marie Bak Mortensen said: ‘I’m delighted to present this unique opportunity to architects.

‘Following in the footsteps of Assemble, Aberrant Architecture and Apparata, the Architecture Gallery at RIBA has proven a place for experimental exhibition-making and a platform for engaging a wide range of audiences with architecture. Knowing the ingenuity of architects, I look forward to receiving strong proposals to continue this trajectory.’

The RIBA opened the £900,000 architecture gallery – designed by Carmody Groarke with Julian Harrap – inside its 1934 London headquarters five years ago. Landmark exhibitions have included the Brualist Playground by Assemble and creation from the Periscopic Pavilion by Max Dewdney Architects (pictured).

Applications for the latest commission must include a team description, 400-word project description, up to three pages of proposals and five images of relevant previous work. Schemes will be judged on their ‘artistic excellence’, curatorial narrative, feasibility, and use of sustainable materials and methods.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 5 April.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: opencall@riba.org