Competition: Boston Lodge Works, Gwynedd

Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways is recruiting an architect for a £2.67 million restoration of the historic Boston Lodge Works near Porthmadog, Gwynedd

The conservation architect-led team selected for the estimated £265,170 contract will develop plans up to RIBA Stage 3 and complete a NLHF submission for the scheme which will ‘conserve, restore, convert and extend’ a series of buildings within the nineteenth century complex.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will allow public access to the waterfront depot which serves trains on the narrow-gauge heritage Ffestiniog Railway. It will also improve conditions for staff working on the site, and create new interpretation facilities and training areas for local apprentices.

According to the brief: ‘Boston Lodge Works has continuously developed over a period of more than 200 years. Over ten years ago the need for comprehensive redevelopment, modernisation in some places and conservation in other, was formally identified and a steering group established to consider options and develop appropriate plans.

‘A strategy has been developed to deal with issues that underpin the viability of the site, develop new buildings that handle the bulk of current operations and release older buildings for conservation. The strategy proposes the creation of some new buildings, including new rail vehicle storage sheds on the periphery of the site which will allow the contents of the older buildings at the core of the site to be decanted into them so that those older buildings can be accessed to be worked on while the function of the site continues.’

Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways operates the 21.7km-long Ffestiniog Railway, connecting Porthmadog to the slate mining town of Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the 40.2km-long Welsh Highland Railway linking Caernarfon and Porthmadog.

The Boston Lodge Works is located at the southern end of a road and rail embankment, known as the Cob, located a short distance from the Ffestiniog Railway terminus in Porthmadog. The complex opened in 1836 and closed following the decline of local industry in 1947 before being reopened to serve the heritage railway in 1954.

Many of the original buildings have since been altered or demolished and parts of the site remain derelict. The latest project will restore and upgrade Boston Lodge Works as a working rail servicing depot which also improving access facilities for visitors and trainees.

Bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on response to the brief and quality of proposed methodology, 30 per cent on relevant experience, and 30 per cent on value for money. An activity plan consultant, evaluation consultant, exhibition designer and quantity surveyor will also be sought in separate lots.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 14 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Kaz Spring or Paul Lewin

General Manager

Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways

Harbour Station

Gwynedd

Porthmadog

LL49 9NF

Email:

Tel: +44 1766516064