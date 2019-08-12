Competition: Bolton masterplans

Bolton Council is seeking a masterplanner to rethink a trio of town centres across the settlement in Greater Manchester, North West England

The winning team will draw up masterplans to regenerate Horwich, Westhoughton and Little Lever (pictured) as part of a £16 million programme of improvements backed by the local authority.

The programme aims to identity future development and investment opportunities, support a range of wider geographic regeneration strategies, and identify a suitable mix of new residential properties for each area.

According to the brief: ‘The successful consultant will be required to develop town centre masterplans for each of the following town centres; Horwich, Westhoughton and Little Lever, which will identify opportunities for new development and investment.

‘The following priorities will need to be addressed: attractive environments; improved residential offer for all ages; connectivity including walking, cycling, public transport, digital, communities, and individuals; meeting needs and aspirations of all ages; and creating a sense of pride.’

Bolton is a former mill town located next to the west Pennine Moors around 16km north of central Manchester. Like many settlements across the country it has witnessed a decline in the vitality of its traditional shopping streets in recent years.

The latest commission is part of a £16 million investment programme intended to boost the vitality of town centres across the historic settlement. Interested teams must hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £10 million of public liability insurance, and £2 million of professional liability insurance.

Bids will be evaluated 45 per cent on price, 35 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on social value. The deadline for applications is 2 September.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rachel Taylor

Bolton Council

3rd Floor Bolton Town Hall

Victoria Square

Bolton

BL1 1RU

Email: rachel.taylor@bolton.gov.uk