Competition: Blakey Moor Terrace, Blackburn

The architect-led team chosen for the estimated £160,000 contract will restore a series of vacant commercial premises opposite the Grade II-listed King George’s Hall performance venue (pictured) in the heart of the historic Lancashire manufacturing town.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, will renovate various derelict council-owned premises located on Blakey Moor and nearby Northgate and Lord Street West. Public realm improvements to the surrounding area are already underway and the design team may also have the opportunity to work with local private landowners.

According to the brief: ‘BwDBC now wishes to seek competitive fee submissions from suitably qualified architecture -led Design Teams to develop the Blakey Moor project from RIBA Stage 2 up to RIBA Stage 7, to obtain planning consent, provide support to the client through consultation with NLHF, preparation of a Townscape Heritage grant funding application, and subject to confirming match funding, to procure a contractor and develop the proposals through to delivery on site.

‘In addition to this, up to 15 smaller private properties within the area are eligible for 80% repair and restoration grants. To help bring these projects forward, BWDBC is also seeking a competitive fee submission from the tendering Design Teams to develop individual schemes from RIBA Stage 2 to RIBA Stage 3 (with option to RIBA stage 7 subject to match funding) as and when requested by the private property owners. The project value of private schemes ranges between £9,000 to £140,000.’

Blackburn is a former textiles manufacturing town located around 34km north of Manchester. The settlement is home to around 100,000 people and is part-way through an ambitious £34 million regeneration masterplan by Sanderson Borland.

Recent projects in the local area include an £8 million extension to the Grade II*-listed Blackburn cathedral by Purcell.

The latest project focusses on an abandoned terrace of shops on Blakey Moor close to the historic Blackburn College and King George’s Hall which hosted a performance by David Bowie in 1973.

The scheme is part of a wider £3 million Townscape Heritage Project which will also see public realm upgrades and improvements to a nearby pub. Manchester-based Buttress Architects completed a condition survey of Blakey Moor Terrace in 2016.

The deadline for applications is 13 September.



