Competition: Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Blackpool Council is seeking an architect for a range of projects relating to its 144ha Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

The team selected for the commission – estimated to be worth £1 million in fees – will produce concept designs to the end of RIBA Stage 2 for various airport structures including a control tower and several hangars and aircraft parking aprons.

The appointment is part of plans to upgrade and consolidate the airport and free up areas for mixed-use redevelopment. In May, local practice Cassidy + Ashton submitted outline plans for phase one of the enterprise zone – featuring 90,000m² of industrial development, 7,725m² of leisure, 323m² of retail, 57 houses and new sports facilities.

In its brief, the council says it urgently needs ‘to appoint an architectural consultant/partner to work with its airport team to deliver various architectural projects at Blackpool Airport and the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone under a framework agreement.

‘The successful contractor will be initially required to undertake a number of short feasibility studies and produce concept designs (to the end of RIBA Stage 2). The options study should seek to identify the best locations for new aircraft parking aprons, hangars and a control tower/fire station in the first instance, but the appointed consultant should expect additional work as and when it is required, as part of the framework agreement.’

Blackpool Airport operates private executive flights and helicopter services for the offshore industry in the Irish Sea. Previously known as RAF Squires Gate, the site was used to manufacture both Vickers Wellington and Hawker Hunter military aircraft.

The Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone covers a 144ha portion of the site, which was first used for aviation in 1909, offering business rates relief of up to £275,000 and enhanced capital allowances for new firms.

Additional projects that could be tendered through the framework include new taxiways, a fuel farm, a fire station, administrative offices, a helicopter terminal, a passenger terminal, warehousing, and a car park.

Bids will be evaluated 45 per cent on quality, 20 per cent on social value, and 35 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 4 November.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Fraser Cavill

Blackpool Council

PO Box 4

Blackpool

FY1 1NA

Tel: +44 1253478379

Email: fraser.cavill@blackpool.gov.uk