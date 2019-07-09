Unsupported browser

Competition: Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust framework

9 July, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Birmingham
Birmingham City Council has launched an employer’s agent framework for 1,200 new council homes across England’s second largest city

Teams selected for the six-year agreement will provide a range of services – including project management, architecture, principal design, quantity surveying and engineering – to the trust which has delivered 3,000 new homes since 2009.

The framework is divided into three lots with the first two each covering 550 units of traditional build housing on a range of large and small sites. The third lot involves the delivery of 100 units of non-traditional build housing on various plots ranging below 15 to 20 units.

According to the brief: ‘Employer’s agent services are required to provide full project management services for the development of up to 1,200 housing units across Birmingham over a range of sites from small garage courts to large pieces of land acquired from within the council.

‘There is an additional bespoke piece of work attached to Lot 3 to review the work undertaken to date on the council’s proposals for the construction of modular housing and highlight potential savings and efficiencies.’

Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust was founded in 2009 to lead the council’s development of new affordable social housing. Since then it has delivered more than 3,000 homes and it is planning to deliver a further 2,000 units in the next five years.

Projects delivered through the trust’s existing framework – featuring Arcadis and Capita – include the 260-unit Newtown Regeneration, and 402-home Egg Hill Regeneration.

The latest framework will deliver around 1,200 new traditional and modular homes on a range of sites including former garages and other under-used council-owned facilities.

The deadline for applications is midday, 2 August. 

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Corporate Procurement Services
Birmingham City Council
Woodcock Street
Birmingham
B4 7WB

Tel: +44 1214648000
Email: etendering@birmingham.gov.uk
Fax: +44 1213037322 

